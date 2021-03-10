Solidarity Walk To Bring People Together After Election

The walk will be held Saturday at noon in Court Square and will end at the National Civil Rights Museum.

We just showed you protests taking place here at home and across the country over donald trump winning the presidential election.

Kelli: but one man is hoping people can come together in peace even though their political views may be different.

So he's holding a walk of solidarity tomorrow in downtown memphis.

Rudy: cw 30's leah kraus spoke to him about what he hopes to accomplish.

Leah kraus reporting: leah: evan mann says the walk of solidarity is for all ages and he hopes it brings people together.

Evan mann/ organizer, walk of solidarity "i'm about the most privileged person in the world.

I'm straight, i'm white, i'm a male, i'm a protestant christian, and i live in america."

Mann says as he watched tuesdays presidential election results roll in declaring donald trump the winner over hillary clinton, many of his friends expressed fear and concern.

Evan mann/ organizer, walk of solidarity " i think there are a lot of people like me who don't understand because they aren't listening they aren't experiencing what other people are experiencing and the fears that are very real to them."

Its why he decided to hold a solidarity walk on saturday.

It will start at court square at noon and end at the national civil rights museum..

Mann hopes people use the hashtag walk for solidarity to share their personal experience walking on social media.

Evan mann/ organizer, walk of solidarity " i really hope that its not just a spark that dies.

I think its becoming very apparent how important it is to be involved at a local level and also at other points in time not just when were voting at the box."

Leah: evan says he chose to end the walk of solidarity at the national civil rights museum because he sees it as a safe space for all opinions.

In downtown memphis leah kraus cw