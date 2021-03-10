Rotary supporters help with Boys and Girls Club projects

Rotary members around the country are in Santa Barbara for a meeting and to help with local Boys and Girls Club projects.

An estimated 500 members of rotary international from throughout the u-s are in santa barbara - offeringa helping hand where it's need.

It is another example of what's right in our community..

Rotary members visited boys and girls clubs from carpinteria to goleta.

Working in teams to make a big difference when the kids return on monday.

Brad howard rotary san francisco "... and everyone said we nee to get out and do something in santa barbara and so we have had people from 15 up to 70-80 years old doing everything from painting to constructing book shelves to putting in titles of books into the computer systems so we calculated 25 hundred man hours in four locations to affect 3200 kids" .

A new coat of paint at the west side boys and girls club gym was just one of the projects.

Local resident and vice chairman of the oracle corporation, jeff henley, joined in on the pizza lunch.

Tonight, this group is enjoying the trombone shorty concert at the arlington in support of rotary and its fight to end polio.

Thousands of athletes are preparing for one of santa barbara's biggest running events of the year.

The annual veteran's day half marathon starts and ends at leadbetter beach.

Runners picked up their racing gear and bib numbers