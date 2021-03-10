New charter school brings opportunities to east Las Vegas

More opportunities are opening up for students in an under-served part of the Las Vegas valley.

The state has approved a new public charter school in east las vegas giving children access to a better education.

8 news now reporter karen castro takes a closer look at the school's future plans.

((ignacio prado executive director, futuro academy: we're actually going to begin first on that side of the retail space.)) ((karen castro)) a shopping center on lamb and washington is being converted into a brand new k-through-8 charter school.

((ignacio prado executive director, futuro academy: this is an elementary campus so these would be upper elementary grades.)) ((karen castro)) ignacio prado is the executive director of futuro academy, which means future in spanish.

It's a new charter operator approved by the nevada achievement school district.... a state program bringing better educational opportunities to students attending under-performing schools.

((ignacio prado executive director, futuro academy: i would call it opening doors, getting passed those gatekeepers that typically hold our students back here in east las vegas.)) ((karen castro)) the school is set to open next fall with kindergarten and first grade classes.

While anyone can apply, prado has been spreading the word in the local community.

((ignacio prado executive director, futuro academy: i think since we're starting a new school, if you could put yourself in the shoes of a parent that needs to make a decision with their now four, five year old about where they're going to spend a year, they're probably likely gonna want to sit down and talk.)) ((karen castro)) prado is sharing his own personal story which he believes resonates with many families in the surrounding neighborhoods.

He was an english language learner.

After graduating from college, he taught at a school not far form futuro academy to predominantly e-l-l students.

((ignacio prado executive director, futuro academy: fell in love with the cause and i now it's something that we need to work on as a district and i feel like i can contribute between my experience as a teacher but also my experience as a student having struggle to learn english.)) ((karen castro)) with a lot of work ahead, prado is focusing on the future of "futuro academy".

((ignacio prado executive director, futuro academy: success is when kids are on a new life path because of their education.)) ((karen castro)) karen castro, 8 news now.

((dave courvoisier)) >> enrollment is not open just yet.

However, parents interested can submit an "intent to enroll" form.

