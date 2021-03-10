REEL REVIEW: Veteran's Day Edition

This week Felipa and Robert talk about some of the best War movies of all time.

Reel review open robert robert: in a special veterans day edition of reel review..

We're talking the top five war movies.

Joining us tonight... our resident film critic, felipa solis.

Thanks for being here tonight.

5.

Wings- the film, the first to deal with the throes of war, and the life of a combat pilot is a silent film about wwi, and is the first film to win an oscar.

The special effects were considered cutting-edge at the time and launched the career of the great actor gary cooper.

The film cost an unprecedented 2 million dollars to make and off of hollywood sound stages, at kelly filed in san antonio.

The united states army air corp participated in the film and more than 300 pilots were used, and over 3500 infantry men used for battlefield scenes.

4.

Midway- this film made in 1976, was the dramatization of the battle of midway, where u.s. navy admirals were working to break japanese encryption codes, and how along with the battles, shows how both the japanese and americans were working to outsmart each other.

This film was the first presented in "sensurround," to augment the physical sensation of explosions, crashes and gunfire.

The film, with an all star cast, including henry fonda, charleston heston and robert wagner, was a huge box office success unlike any other war film, and of course, the music of john williams 3.

The best years of our lives- this is an academy award winning film made immediately following the war and the first to look at the side effects of war, and simply what happens to the heroes, once they come home.

There was little communication with families, where relationships crumbled or