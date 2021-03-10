Puppy Picks: Seattle vs. New England

In this week's Puppy Picks, Dakota Kendall and the puppy choose between The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Going to take a quick break, welcome back everyone, it's time for puppy picks!

Every friday 5, a furry friend and i will try to pick which team will win the n-b-c sunday night football game.

This sunday, it's between the seattle seahawks and the new england patrtiots.

As much as i love the seahawks i'm taking the patriots as my pick.

Let's see which team the puppy picked!

This is charlie.

He's heading right to the the seahawks bowl!

We're going to disagree this week.

But tune into n-b-c sunday night at 5:30 to watch the seahawks take on the patriots!

After the game we'll see if the puppy and i picked the right team.

But