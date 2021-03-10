School of Mines named a great school for veterans

Kota territory news>> for the sixth year in a row... the south dakota school of mines is one of the best schools for veterans.

"best for vets" school of mines and technology>> áthe military times ranks colleges around the country, and for six years running, mines was named 'best for vets.'

On average, the school of mines enrolls 131 veterans or active duty students each year.

And the university has a 100 percent job placement rate among its veteran graduates... heather wilson school of mines president>> "we do a lot of things to make sure their veterans benefits arrive on time and when they get their gi bill benefits we just work with them its a different program than a lot of things and that support matters a lot to make sure that our veterans students are able to succeed here at mines" mp>> more than 500 colleges throughout the united states participated