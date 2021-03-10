Sports Nov 11 6pm

Day in a row, the kcau-9 sports crew is out and about to provide you with the best local coverage in siouxland.

Jenna: just like yesterday, state volleyball is still going on in both iowa and nebraska but today is football semifinal day in the cornhusker state.

Our chris palmquist joins us now live from crofton with more on tonight's game between the warriors and battle creek.

Chris?

Hey jenna and tim...for the second time this season, crofton and battle creek are set to face off on gridiron...this time though the winner gets to go to memorial stadium.

We'll get more into this game and the x's and o's in a minute, but you also mentioned state volleyball going on.

In iowa western christian was going for its second straight state championship and in nebraska, teams were fighting to get to that title match.

Chris palmquist--"we'll start in class d-2, wynot taking on top seed and defending state champion exeter milligan.

The blue devils won the first two but the champs battled back to force a fifth and in that fifth hannah beethe gives the timberwolves a 2 point lead.

Then it's sydney hall getting the kill to fall on the sideline as they take a 12-9 lead.

But wynot rallies...cortney arkfeld with the serve and then its twin skylar and julia eskens at the net and wynot will play for its first championship, 3-2 in d-1, guardian angels also playing a defending state champion in johnson brock.

Bluejays took the first but in the second, future husker fallon stutheit gets a huge kill as the eagles take the lead.

Jump ahead to match point for johnson brock in the fourth...angela wentzl ends it with an ace...bluejays see their season come to an end in the semifinals.

One other northeast nebraska team in action today in the c-2 semifinals.

And back in iowa, western christian was in search of its 15th state volleyball championship late this afternoon.

And one other volleyball update, last night dakota valley clinched its fifth straight trip to the state tournament with a 3-0 sweep of winner.

The panthers will be the top seed in next week's tournament in watertown.

Coach rick pruett's squad will open up with sioux valley next thursday at noon.

Chris: but shifting gears back to football...back on october 14, crofton and battle creek was our woodhouse game of the week.

That game was tied at halftime but the braves scored a pair of second half touchdowns to win it in a shutout 14-0.

Now, the location changes as crofton will have home field advantage tonight.

The warriors got a goalline stand last week to edge past valentine while the braves have rolled through their first two postseason games, winning by a total of 63 points.

The winner of course as we mentioned earlier, has a 10:15 date at memorial stadium in lincoln on tuesday the 22nd for the state championship game and that would snap a drought for both sides.

Crofton hasn't been there since 2003, and battle creek since 1996.

Chris: we'll of course have full highlights from this game tonight at 10 right here on kcau9 plus all the sights and sounds from state volleyball in iowa and nebraska later this evening.

That will do it for me...reporting live in crofton, chris palmquist, kcau9 sports.