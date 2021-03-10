PSU Uses Late Push to Beat Indiana

Back...after getting stomped by michigan...the penn state football team has looked pretty much unstoppable.

The nittany lions had a chance for their 6th straight win today... ...but they had a tough road test, as they took on the indiana hoosiers.

1.

Pick things up in the 2nd quarter of a 7-7 tie...the nittany lions punting but the ball bounces off a hoosier and is recovered inside the 10 by penn state 2.

The lions would cash in shortly after...trace mcsorley to chris godwin for the touchdown...it would be tied at 14 at half 3.

Third quarter now, and mcsorley and godwin get right back after it...beautiful catch by the wide receiver for the touchdown...but indiana had a 24-21 lead 4.

After a saquon barkley touchdown to take the advantage...indiana strikes again...nick westbrook haukls in the 40 yard touchdown reception to re-take the lead 5.

But then saquon barkley started doing saquon barkley things...he drags about 6 guys down inside the 5 yards line...he'd punch it in right after...as penn state scores 24 points in the 4th to grab a 45-31 win.

(alex cawley - nittany nation) in the first half, penn state failed to take advantage of any of the turnovers their defenses created.

Whether or not they like the moniker of being a second half team.

Psu showed up big in the fourth quarter.

(brandon bell - penn state linebacker) "i think it's our mentality.

Obviously you want to be a four quarter team but when we come, just in terms of the second half, we come in the lockerroom, it's 0-0 no matter what the score is, it' )s pretty much a whole new half, a whole new game."

The lions posted 24 points in the fourth quarter helping lead them to a 45-31 win here in bloomington.

(trace mcsorley - penn state quarterback) "just that mentality that we have, that never say die, never quit.

There was, yeah, we were down ten, and yeah we' )ve been down double digits multiple times late in games, but there's never that feeling where we can't come back from this."

With paris palmer going down earl, the nittany lions believe that this win showcases just how far they' )ve come from a depth perspective.

(mike gesicki - penn state tight end) "earlier in the year it was linebackers and now it's lineman.

We've built a lot of depth which down the stretch here, is going to prove to be extremely beneficial."

(brian gaia - penn state center) "i think you just have to instill confidence in them.

A lot of guys know this is their first time playing, like steve gonzales, who stepped up real big for us.

You just have to let know that they're physically capable to do it, and they just have to go out there and do it."

A scoop and score by torrance brown helps seal the win in indiana for the nittany lions ubt the road tests continue as they head to rutgers next week.

In bloomington, alex cawley for nittany