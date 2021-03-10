wtamu master program

(jordan:) a local university's masters program is recieving national praise.

West texas a-and-m university's curriculum and instruction degree is ranked number three in the united states and number one in texas.

According to the early childhood education degrees website, w-t is considered one of the most affordable universities in its five-state region.

E-c-e-d also praised the flexibility of w-t's online masters program because it allows students to tailor their degree