Patterson wows in debut, Ole Miss rallies to beat A&M

The top-rated quarterback in the 2016 signing class making his first start under center for the rebels tonight against texas a m.

Patterson would have been redshirted if not for a season- ending injury to chad kelly.

Vo to college station we go.

All eyes on patterson....in front of more than one- hundred-thousand at kyle field.

2nd ole miss drive, patterson completes his first pass to evan engram for a first down.... rebels move inside the red zone but have to settle for a 25- yard field goal from gary wunderlich....3-0 rebs.... but then the a m offense comes alive, jake hubenak starting in place of trevor knight finds christian kirk for a 69-yard gain.

Very next play, hand off to keith ford....a m takes just 2 plays to find the end zone....aggies go up 7-3.

Hubenak hits speedy noil....he's just short of paydirt, but the aggies would score a few plays later to extend their lead to 14-3 in the 2nd quarter.

Later in the 2nd, patterson finds fellow freshman aj brown for a first down....but again the rebel drive stalls....they settle for a wunderlich field goal.

Patterson would open the fourth quarter with a td pass, scrambling to find da'morea stringfellow.

Patterson throws for more than 300 yards.

Wunderlich hits a game-winning field goal with 37 seconds left.

Rebels rally to win, 29-28, to move to five-and-five.

Ole miss visits vanderbilt next saturday.

A recap of this one tomorrow night on sports wrap.

Jim