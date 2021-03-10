Electra vs Lindsay - November 11, 2016

Those things."

1st qtr: --------3rd down.....electra's drake cooper rolls right and throws across his body to xavier waggoner 56yd td 7-0 electra ------yancey otto 7yd td pass to kyle hermes 7-7 (214 yads passing)------electra's collier montgomery takes the pitch 41 yds into lindsay territory------cooper caps drive with a 17yd td run 13-7 electra2nd qtr: ---------cooper 41 yd run....caught from behind at the 13------cooper keeper for the td 20-7 electra----after a long tigers fumble return..

Drake cooper keeps it... 26yd td... 27-7 tigers----more tigers defense.... ball stripped... drake cooper grabs it off the turf... return... cooper all the way to the knights 30 ---next play... clayton holmes...goodbye... 30yd touchdown...but you'll see from his reaction...holding penalty brings it back----2 plays later...drake cooper lofts it up for xavier waggoner... he outleaps everyone...jogs in for a 40yd touchdown... 33-7 tigers ----after a lindsay td...electra answers....drake cooper.... turns on the jets...no one catching him....78yd touchdown!

39-14 tigers!

Eelctra in control at the half3rd qtr -----drake cooper.... fakes it.... keeps.... 9yd td... 45-22 tigers----late 3rd qtr... drake cooper again.... this time from 1yd out... his 6th td of the game... 6 on the ground, 2 through the air...tigers up 30 at 52-22 (265 yds rushing)4th qtr -----knights making it interesting... tanner deboard 1yd td... 52-36-----under 2min left ..

Lindsay with a td and 2pt conversion to pull within a score at 52-44 with 1:50 to play.

Electra was up 30 entering the 4th (22pts in the 4th qtr) (otto ran for 140yds) ----critical onside kick.... xavier waggoner with the fair catch.... tigers able to pick up a first down and run out the clock from there (trophy presentation)drake cooper - tigers quarterback"we came out in the first half and played very well, but in the second half it got a little nerve wracking, but we stuck with each other with our backs against the wall and we played and finished it out."todd doughty - tigers head coach"i thought offensively we were really good.

