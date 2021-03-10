3A Wyoming Finals Star Valley vs Powell

Football state championship... ok, let's head all the way to laramie...the star valley braves played powell today for the wyoming 3-a state title.... star valleys wins it 28--10 for their secons--straig ht state title... josh dawson broke a 75--yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the first score of the game... collin mcginley added two scores as the braves recorded over 400 yards of offense..

Congratulatio ns to star