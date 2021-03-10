Covid business impact 3.9.21

A YEAR OF THE PANDEMIC IN KENTUCKY AND SOME BUSINESSES SAY THEY KNOW SOME CHANGES ARE HERE TO STAY...BUT THEY HOPE THAT EVENTUALLY THINGS MOSTLY RETURN TO NORMAL.

A year of the pandemic in kentucky and some businesses say some changes...they want to keep.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine spoke to two store owners reflecting on their struggles...change s...and hopes for the future.

That's tonight's top story at 5:30.

###### "the backslide that 2020 caused is very significant" and while rachel savane says she's grateful for loyal customers...and grants she's received from the city... rachel savane: "it'll take a while before, i guess, i get back to where i was before."

Savane says her jewlery store...savane silver...is seeing about 60-percent of its normal sales.

The pandemic also forced her to amp up her online and marketing presence.

"i dipped into retirement funds to fund hiring a marketing firm."

She says its helped some...but still...most of her sales are in person.

"hey deborah.

Hey, how are you doing?

I'm good.

How are you?"

Savane says the experience of buying jewlery is personal...and she even had some customers request zoom calls to see the gems as closely as possile without being in the store.

"a lot of the gem stones have light play, and so if it's a static image, you don't know how the thing looks different when you move it in the light."

A few miles away...betty spain...owner of bella rose boutique agrees...it's just not the same online...or curbside.

"bella rose is an experience.

Come in here, kick your shoes off and let's play dress up."

Still...spain has seen a slight increase in online sales...but not much.

The boutique's largest sales happen around special events...derby...kee neland...weddings... and more.

But...despite the setbacks...spain can only think about how fortunate she is to be a part of people's special moments...something she hopes will happen again soon.

Betty spain: "that's such an honor and such a privilege to be able to share those moments with people."

Both spain and savane say they know some new methods of shopping will stick...but they're counting the days until more anxious customers make their way back through their doors.

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

########## ots image:left