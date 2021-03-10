Trump to name Priebus chief of staff, Bannon senior counselo

Hallie jackson has the latest.(show trump tower)(show entries / exits - conway, spicer, miller)donald trump - making his first presidential picks -for chief of staff... rnc chair reince priebus...and as chief ?strategist...former campaign c-e-o - steve bannon.

Kellyanne on mtp:"we are very grateful in trump world to both bannon and priebus.

And i think you'll see continue to work together."bannon - considered a flamethrower - who helped orchestrate trump's rise to victory on tuesday - on leave from breitbart, a news organization often linked to the alt-right.the pick of priebus - already settling nerves inside the beltway - among those who've built relationships with the party head...but ?simultaneously - concerns - now bubbling among trump's base he's too ?establishment for the president-elect's west wing... one campaign source - telling nbc news - "instead of draining the swamp, we just put in the head alligator."

(nats)trump's transition - led, in part, by his ?children..with new questions about potential conflicts of interest if they take over trump's ?business.giuliani / state of the union"you'll have to fashion something that is very comfortable, very fair.

... even if he turns it over to an independent trustee, there's no perfect way to do this."and in the business of governing - house speaker paul ryan - trying to find common ground.ruyan on cnnryan: we are not planning on erecting a deportation force.

Donald trump's not planning on that.

But during his campaign - trump said he'd ?triple the number of border patrol officers....(nats) and on his wall with ?mexico?now - maybe more a fence.stahl: so, part wall, part fence?trump: but a fence will be -- yes, it could be -- there could be some fencing.

Trump - now working on ?mending fences -calling former rivals who ?opposed him - exposing a rift in the party...the nation - still grappling with its own divisions.(protest nats)nbc's steve patterson - in los angeles.steve: "so why come out today?

What's this about?"

Luis mora - "why not?

This is all about us making our voices heard / jonisha kelly - "maybe it forces trump to say i really need to try to unify these individuals."still - so far - no sign trump's letting go of old grudges...tweeting ?hits against the new york times today...even as he credits his social media reach - with helping propel him to the presidency.trump on 60:"if i use it at all, i'm going to be very restrained.

I find it tremendous.

It's a modern form of communication."

Here's a closer look at those protests in new york city 3 today....it's the fifth straight day of protests since donald