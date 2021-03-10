Asphalt scam hits northeast Wisconsin

A local family paid $5,000 after a they got a knock on the door and a company saying they had extra materials and would pave the families driveway for cheap, but the driveway resembles gravel more than it does asphalt.

A state agency is warning consumers about an asphalt scam that has been happening in rural areas in northeast wisconsin.

Local 5's steve dent tells us what to look for and talked to a family who thought they were getting a good deal- but in the end~ fell victim to this scam.

On a farm just north of black creek a family paid a five thousand dollars to crushed base and gravel hauling to put down an asphalt driveway.

"it's not even good stuff they are putting down."

The driveway resembles gravel more than it does asphalt and the company seeled the driveway with diesel fuel from families own farm.

"it just breaks my heart that they think that it is ok that they can that they can sit there and manipulate and say these things to get money it yes the famers are hardworking and it doesn't come that easy."

And that has been the target of this scam elderly people in rural areas.

"it's been happening as far as right now what i've been hearing is seymour somebody spotted them in freedom pulaski they are staying in new london so i'm thinking they hit new london already."

These contractors go door to door telling people they have left over building material and that they will resurface an asphalt driveway very cheaply but then they do it quickly they do it poorly and then they are gone.

"they were in and out of here in three to four hours max as soon as the check was in their hands they went right to the bank."

Wheeler also says her parents didn't receive the contract until after the job was done and when you call.

"the number you dialed has been changed disconnected or is no longer in service.

" so now it is about awareness.

"so that when they do come to your door you tell them no."

Keeping it local in black creek steve dent local 5 news.

The department of agriculture trade and consumer protection agency asks if you get approached about this scam to notify them and also call law enforcement.

