Bears Basketball Stays Unbeaten

Missouri State sets program record for three pointers.

Team started their twenty sixteen- seventeen season with a convincing win over alabama a&m on friday.

In our bear nation report.

Mo state trying to stay unbeaten as they host... jacksonville state.

The bears put up 96 points in their first game.

The offense not losing a step today either.

=== first half hoops.

Obediah church with the up and under in the post.

That makes it 6-0 missouri state.

=== after that the bears would find their range.

And it came from behind the arc.

Dequon miller drains the three.

Bears go up nine.

=== then austin ruder joining in from long distance.

That's money.

It's now 22-6.

=== austin ruder finished with 12 points.

And the bears as a team.

Had a program best 15 three pointers in the game.

There's another.

Bears cruise 91-65.

Jarred dixon -- "it just shows that any guy in any game can go off from 3.

Its something that all of us have been putting work into on our shot.

We have been working during practice and even outside of practice.

Overall it just makes our team more dangerous."

Paul lusk -- "i am very pleased with the guys.

They were very unselfish and they played very hard.

It was a quick turnaround, and i thought they really responded."