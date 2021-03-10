Buffett weighs in on Trump presidency

In on the trump presidency.

Billionaire warren buffet-- says he was disappointed when hillary clinton lost the election last week-- but added he will support trump as president.

In an interview with cnn-- buffet says he also hopes the country will support trump-- even if not everyone agrees with his policies.

Buffett added he remains confident about the future of america's economy.

(warren buffett/ceo of berkshire hathaway) "stock market will be in 10, 20, 30 years from now, it would have been with hillary and it will be with trump."

(poppy harlow/cnn) "so all of these predictions that the market was going to tank under a president trump?"

(warren buffett/ceo of berkshire hathaway) "they're silly."

Buffett owns more than 90 companies-- including clothing, furniture and jewelry firms.