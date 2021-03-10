Special Report: Gone But Not Forgotten

A Midland mother's world was torn a part when her husband unexpectedly took their one-year-old daughter and moved her thousands of miles away.

But through the power of facebook they were reunited three decades later.

January 1987 it's the last time ann clark saw her one year old baby girl tiffany marion.

For years ann stared at this family portrait.showing only the back of tiffany's head..it was the only picture she had of her daughter.until now.

?wow, i just thank god, oh my god, i have prayed a long time, a long time, long time, long time, i didn't know whether she was dead or alive?

With butterflies in her stomach and her heartbeat racing.ann can't help but feel nervous and excited to finally wrap her arms around her daughter again.

?we look exactly alike, you will see we look exactly alike, wow, wow, i'm excited, lord i'm excited?

Ten minutes behind schedule.tiffany's bus finally pulls in.the moment ann has been anticipating for 30 years is finally here.

*nat pop-oh my god, oh my god,* *bus pulls up.* ?are you my grandma?

Yes.

Oh grandma!

Hey guys .look it's mom?

Years of pain turns into joy in one single embrace.

?i'm so happy, i thank god i got my baby back, that's my baby, yes, that's my baby, i'm so overwhelmed?

Let's go back 30 years..to the day tiffany was taken from her mother, brother and sisters.

It was a cool january morning in midland.anne was at home with her four toddlers including one year old tiffany.

Recently seperated from her husband robert?

And five months pregnant with his baby she says she was exhausted and asked him to help by watching tiffany who wasn't even walking yet.

?when he came and got her i said well you know just watch her for a little while and then i'll get a little rest then, i'll be back, i'll call you when i'm ready for you to bring her back?

That little while turned into three decades.

?basically he was just done with the relationship, his whole plan was to take us away, i guess he was saying he didn't like the situation we were in, i guess them two were bumping heads?

Ann says she tried to file a kidnapping report with a midland police officer but.

?he asked me was we married and i told him yes and he said that it was ugh, he had a right if it was his child?

We tried to verify the report with midland police but they were unable to confirm or deny ann's claim.

Either way the situation left tiffany to grow up in cambden, new jesey without her mother.

?i always wanted to look for her, but i just didn't know ho?

Over the years tiffany's sisters who were still living in midland also tried to find her.and then last may a connection on facebook.

Now the next hurdle.

Figuring out how to bring her back home.

Tiffany is a single mother of four and neither family had the money to purchase plane tickets.

However.between garage sales and help from friends and even tiffany's father.?i forgave her dad, and she knows that?

Their one wish in life came true.

?i feel relieved, i feel like it's complete..

?

