JC residents concerned about stormwater infrastructure

Council members Glen Costales and Carlos Graham hear from citizens about storm water funding.

Tonight leaders and residents in jefferson city are working to solve a critical infrastructure problem.

After a year of very destructive flash floods, many people are calling for more spending on storm water upgrades.

You may remember back in september the ice arena here had to shut down after 2 separate incidents of flash flooding.

That in addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage done to residential properties.

Over the weekend, both 4th war councilmen carlos graham and glen costales held a meeting to hear from the public.

The main topic was how to fund what they call some critical storm water infrastructure needs.

Based on estimates from the city's public works department there are more than 30- million dollars worth of storm water projects that need doing.

Costales says the problem is going to take serious investment to solve.

Glen costales, 4th ward city councilman - "the damage fro the storms was not just in the fourth ward, it was across town.

If we throw a half million dollars at this problem, that's a bandaid on a cut artery.

It's not gonna fix it.

We'd nee substantial funding."

The public works director says there's about 15- million dollars of immediate needs for storm water repair projects.

The annual budget for those types of repairs is less than 400- thousand dollars.

Jefferson city public works will hold a meeting next tuesday.

