Charges filed in Penn State riot

Police in State College have filed charges against 13 people for the post-football game riot.

Dozen people are facing charges tonight.... stemming from the penn state, ohio state post-game riot last month.

This is the first set of charges filed by state college police today- our mallory lane joins us now live from state college with the very latest.

(mallory) john/carolyn - 11 of the people facing charges are current penn state students.

There were a variety of charges filed...including felony riot, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and criminal mischief.

The suspects facing felony charges are 21-year old ahmad richard, 20-year old alex hatala, 18-year old jacob pfaff, 21-year old evan paris and 19-year old robert mclaren.

According to court documents - all of these individuals played some role in inciting the riot and many of them caused physical damage - either to other people or to objects downtown.

Several lamp posts were torn down - one man allegedly tried to light a couch on fire in the middle of the street.

In addition to the charges filed....police are seeking restitution payments by all of the defendants....varying from hundreds to - in some cases, possibly thousands of dollars, depending on their involvement in physical damage downtown.

Lt.

Chris fishel, state college police "it's okay to celebrate and we expect in the future as the football team or sports team and so forth are doing better, that there will be cause of celebration.

However, there is a small percentage of people who uh, take it too far, start destroying things, harming people, doing things of that sort and that's really what we focus our attention on that one percent of the crowd."

(mallory) borough officials estimate about 30-thousand dollars in damage from the riot.

Police tonight say more charges may be filed.

Reporting live in state college, mallory lane, wtaj news.

