Front Royal stabbing

Is looking for a stabbing suspect.

They responded to the call on sunday, in the area of short and cloud streets, finding an 18- year-old male with a single stab wound.

The victim, who was taken to winchester medical center with non-life threatening injuries, was identified as "bradley rich".

Officers say they do have a person of interest, but no arrests have been made yet.

A man who lived nearby beat the police to the scene and was the first person to treat rich's wounds.

"i just kind of put it to it and held pressure and kind of just hugged him so i could get enough leverage.

I walked him over here to these steps and i was trying to get him to talk to me and i said, bud, do you know who did this?'

And he's like i don't know.'" tasmin: if you have information, you're asked to call the investigations division.

