Jy, cbs news, new york logos for seattle seahawks, new england patriots>> more than 22 million viewers tuned in last night to watch the seattle, new england game.

A rematch of super bowl 49, but this time seahawks edged out the patriots, 31-24.

The seattle defense limited tom brady to zero touchdowns, yet running back lagarrette blount accounted for all of the td's with three.

Doug baldwin had three touchdowns himself, including the go ahead one.

Coach carroll wanted to make it a two possession game, but the two point try didn't work.

Then the seattle d coming up big once again on primetime, keeping the patriots out of end zone following four attempts from inside the two.

2:57 i think so many guys made spectacular plays, every receiver, every tight end, cj prosise had a great game, obviously him catching the football, running the football, i thought third downs we came up clutch when we really need to, stayed on the field, jimmy graham came up big on third down too.

44 when you get a chance to win a game on the one-yard line, there ain't nothing like it in football.

It's one of the great challenges, a team and a defense gets, our guys came through and hung in there fought for every inch and walked away with this one.

A really cool night of football, it's really because we respect them so much why i say that.

1:27 i know it's clich?, every game is a championship opportunity.

So we don't like to make games bigger than they are, otherwise you lose focus.

Logos for seattle seahawks, new england patriots>> seattle hosts philadelphia next sunday, while patriots travel to san francisco.

New england will likely be without rob gronkowski who suffered a punctured lung, likely after the hit by