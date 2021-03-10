Utah Pride Center Launches Awareness Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Utah Pride Center is launching a new campaign, in light of the recent political and social events it's meant to show solidarity and unity for Utah's LGBTQ community.

-- brotherson's funeral we have it will for you on our website.

>> 6:53.

The utah pride center is launching a new awareness campaign for the lgbtq community.

They're can you go it the we see you and we love you campaign.

Good4utah's aldo vasquez joins with us more.

>> this campaign is in response to the recent political and social events that had a big impact on that community and is meant to bring awareness to the problems many within utah's lgbtq community face.

As you may know, november marks the one year anniversary by the church's doctrine stating childrens living with same-sex parents were ineligible for blessings and missions appointments.

In a recent "60 minutes" interview the president-elect said same-sex marriage has been settled by the supreme court.

Wrist bands will be handed out on friday to show that people are supporting the lgbtq community.

I'll be there and we'll bring you a full report on midday today at