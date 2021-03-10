Ag and Energy 11/15

Microsoft said it was working through wind energy suppliers in kansas and wyoming to help cover the energy needs associated with some of its u.s. data centers.

That's microsoft's third and fourth wind energy agreements.

Other tech giants, like apple and amazon, are also expanding into renewable energy to power operations.

Organic farmers are fighting with the usda over what is considered to be 'organic'.

The latest point of contention is hydroponics- growing plants in water.

The usda has designated a task force to tackle the issue of whether hydroponics deserve organic certification.

Soil organic farmers say hydroponics uses a lot of water and chemical nutrients.

Meanwhile, organic farmland hits a record high in the united states.

4 point 1 million acres is now devoted to organic planting.

California has the most acres of any state.

49 of 50 states see declines in gas prices.

Gas buddy says prices now stand an average of 2 cents lower than a year ago.

The only state not seeing a decline was hawaii.

