It raises funds for Lighthouse Louisiana, which provides people with disabilities opportunities to succeed.

The third annual Dining in the Dark is set for December 6th at Ruffino's De la Ronde Hall.

Lighthouse louisiana is a great organization whose goal is to provide people with disabilities, opportunities to succeed.joining me this morning is renee vidrine, president of lighthouse louisiana.

Good morning!

For many out there, not being able to see or being able to hear is a reality.

How much do we take our senses for granted at times?y'all have a really unique event in a few weeks to help raise funds and more awareness with the third annual "dining in the dark", how did this event come to be?

What can patrons 3 expect during the experience this year?ruffino's de la ronde hall tonight, what time does everything begin?and the money raised will primarily go toward rebuilding the baton rouge office location, which flooded back in august, as well as funding services?.

And several employees were affected as well?what do you hope people take away from dining in the dark?how can viewers where can they go for more information?

Renee, thank you so much for your time!!

We'll have more local 33 today after