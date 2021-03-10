3 unpermitted tigers, 8 monkeys found at woman's home in Pah

A 34-year-old woman in Nye County was arrested after three tigers, and eight monkeys were found at her home in Pahrump last week.

Police were serving a search warrant to her residence when they found three tigers loose in her backyard, feeding on raw chicken, contained only by a 4 foot field fence.

((shakala alvaranga)) it started in houston, texas.

(("having wildlife inside your home or even in your yard...is dangerous.")) ((shakala alvaranga)) houston police say trisha myers -- seen here -- was housing exotic, wild animals in her own home.

There, they found 3 tiger cubs, a full grown adult tiger, a skunk and a fox, roaming freely.

Her 14 year old daughter also there.

Police say myers had a permit for the tigers, but did not have one for the skunk or the fox.

Animal control officers called what she was doing -- putting the animals in the same space as her very own child -- extremely dangerous.

(("wildlife can post a threat to anyone inside the house, especially if it isn't restrained.")) ((shakala alvaranga)) myers allegedly told officers that the tigers were dangerous and could kill.

She fled her texas home soon afterwards ...and came here to pahrump with her animals.

Nye county officials were tipped off by a neighbor.

On her manse road home, police found the three tigers and eight monkeys.

Police say no one was attacked by the tigers and they aren't aware of any instance where the tigers were aggressive towards anyone.

The tigers have since been taken into protective custody.

Myers is being held on 2-thousand dollars bail.

((shakala alvaranga)) police say the investigation is ongoing.

Myers will be extradited to harris county texas.

Reporting from pahrump shakala alvaranga 8 news now.

