City of Elmira Proposes 2017 Budget

(18 NEWS) - The City of Elmira's proposed budget for 2017 budget is going to raise your taxes.

Will be voted on by the full legislature.

Elmira city manager michael collins started the news conference by stating the obvious - the city has financial hardships.

One major issue - the assessed values in the city continue to decrease with 38 percent of the properties in the city of elmira being tax exempt.

And the proposed capital budget for 2017 totals approximately 8.4 million dollars.

Some functional areas that fall under that category include transportation, and the parks and golf course.

Other areas of capital projects include dunn field, gray street garage, and clock tower.

And if you're a city resident, expect to cough up more change in property tax.

The tax rate will increase from $21.95 to $22.90 per thousand of assessed evaluation.

The council has until march to approve or disapprove of the budget.

There will be workshops throughout the months, and a final decision can be made as early as january.

Additionally, as the city began its budget process over the summer, it started with a deficit, but collins believes the downtown and upstate revitalization initiatives will bring less challenges in the years to come.

Michael collins: "over the next few years we will continue to have a deficit with the budget, but in 2019, 2020 things will turn around in our favor, so i think we will negotiate well with our unions next year.

All three unions are up for negotiation, and that will be the number one priority."

To get a full report of the budget proposal, you can go to cityoflemira.net.

