Opening Day of firearm deer season

3 opening day for firearm deer season has been a successful one for some upper michigan hunters.let's check in with local 3's calvin lewis for more on the big day... reporter on cam: november 15 is a holiday in michigan for deer hunters.and this year, the dnr expects hunters to see more deer -- but fewer bucks.

Brian roell, wildlife biologist for the marquette dnr: "not last winter but the previous three winters were very difficult for deer.

We're starting to see a turnaround in the population, however, we really need another mild or average winter before we really start to see a turnaround in the deer population."reporter: mark simon from menominee managed to score this buck just this morning.mark simon, hunter: "he's a 10-point, 21-inch spread and weighs 165 pounds.

He's only three and a half-years-old, relatively short bodied deer but it's the nicest deer i've ever gotten."

Reporter: wilderness sports shop in ishpeming has seen a constant stream of customers but with a few surprises along the way...todd kauppinen, sales associate at wilderness sports: "it's been a pretty steady flow for the past few days of people coming in and picking up their licenses.

What i have seen is a lot more of people picking up single licenses rather than the combination tags in the last few days."reporter calvin lewis: one thing to keep in mind is to be sure to wear your orange.kauppinen: "that's another item that we've sold a lot of is just the simple, pack weight, pullover vests that go over their normal hunting clothes.

That is a requirement for safety."

Reporter on cam: remember to be safe and always know what you're aiming at before pulling the trigger.reporting in marquette, i'm calvin lewis, for local 3