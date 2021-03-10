Wildfire smoke creates health problems for Middle Georgia

"(It's) a satisfaction of what you feel when you've completed a one, or two or even 20 mile run."

"Running is a time to be alone, to accomplish your goals," said Edge Fitness Regional Manager Tracey Eubanks.

Running lets you get outside and train your body to get better.

"You really have to get your runs in, one way or the other, even if it means going indoors," said Macon Tracks Running Club President FM Barron.

Smoke has descended into middle georgia, and it's affecting people's health.

I talked to a doctor who's seen more people in the e-r since the air quality has gotten so low.

But it's the outside part... "the smoke makes it a lot harde to breath."

That's the proble for runners like macon tracks club president fm barron the last couple of days in middle georgia.

"people have been cuttin their runs short,cutting back on their intensity, and some people staying in."

The smoke caused by wildfires in north georgia and surrounding states has forced them over to the treadmill--whi ch cuts out the fresh air...but that's a good thing right now for other runners like regional manager of edge fitness tracey eubanks.

"a treadmill offers you climate controlled atmosphere as well as a cushion so your feet aren't striking a hard surface.

It gives you some impact resistance."

Not just runners but children have felt the impact over at the pediatric er at coliseum northside.

"when this particular matte goes up in the air, kids breath it in, it coats their lungs and it prevents appropriate oxygen transfer or irritates their lungs and they start to weeze."

Dr. mickey bansal has seen a significant increase in patients since the smoke rolled into middle georgia.

"we are actuall seeing a lot of kids come in that are having respiratory issues.

Now they may be known asthmatics, or they may be kids that have absolutely no history of having asthma or requiring breathing treatments."

At leas until the smoke clears, avoid being outside.

"if you have t be outside, don't do any heavy exercise or strenuous activities that would increase your need for oxygen."

In macon, sea franklin, 41nbc news.

Fires continue to burn in the cohutta wilderness in fannin county as well as across tennessee