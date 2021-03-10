Greg from 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' is Back

Giesh rewimp kid double down is now out.

A, we have author joining us on show jeff key kenny is here you said number 11 in series.

I can't believe it's been that many actually.

Let's talk about this one.

What's different and what favorites characters or back really fun about this double down by gray going from being consumer into a creator.

I created a lot.

Lots video games watch lots of tv he's actually playing musical instruments and making movies.

So kind of a different wimp kid book.

Stories from your life do you put yourself back in middle school moment and that's where you get lot of your material?

I do.

I found i have really good memory for what happened to me as a kid.

I've always be surprised by other adults when they say can't can't really remember what happened to me as kid i can remember everything why i'm sort capitalizing on this can you really good and bad, right because i think middle school has tough moments.

Really bad for me.

It was unthat's my bread and butter a bad middle school experience my son is having best middle school experience.

He's really thriving.

At letcally, social.

Wait if i had had that experience i wouldn't have to write these books.

You got good stuff.

My daughter loves these books they've gotten her into reading do you hear that all time they made her excited about a picking up book i am glad to hear that what books should fun when kid opens one of my books they see you know this looks like fun it doesn't look like work.

So that's what i'm striving into turn them into life long readers when you say you can't believe 11 was does that mean?

Is there another one in there in what direction you taking next double down is really meant to reflect my state of mind cartoon characters have long life-span.

Peanuts was around for what, 50 years in so i'm not sure how far i can take this i want to keep going.

Jeff do fall in love with character yourselves they are like family to you when you're finished with one, are you already thinking about the next.

Yeah.

I am.

I've got idea for the next book i'm excited.

That's that's very early for me usually i don't come up next idea until two months before deadline i've got it.

I'm thinking people asks you questions when they come and met you if you like to meet jeff he's going to at kennedy junior high school tonight from 6 until 8.

Now this is a ticketed event.

Where's best place for people to get tickets?

On king's english website.

We will put a link for you on our website everybody so you can get those tickets.

But again from 6 to eight ask about book about.

What do you get asked in people want to know what next book's color is going to be.

Because books are very colorful.

And you know, so that's a big question.

>> okay.

That's good one.

Do they also want to know secrets that you don't share?

They do.

They also want to know new character is coming.

In this new book i have some new characters.

It's fun to add new characters along way old flaifrts favorites you will know and you also meet new new characters thank you so much.

Good to have