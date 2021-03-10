Burns Drug Arrest

Man is behind bars today after a traffic stop led to a narcotics arrest.police arrested 39-year old william burns for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.the incident happened on sunday around 2:15 p-m.... when officers were impouding burns' car for an expired license and invalid insurance.during the vehicle search.... officers say they discovered 12-and-a-half grams of meth and just under two ounces of marijuana.burns' bond is set at more than 25-thousand dollars.