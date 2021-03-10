Craig Arrested

Selection in another trial got underway this morning in 78th district court after the defendant did not show up yesterday and was arrested last night.court officials say 35 year old kourtney craig will now remain in jail without bond for the remainder of her trial.

Jury selection for her trial for bail jumping and credit card abuse was scheduled to start yesterday.... but she did not show up for reported medical reasons.

The judge ruled that was not a valid reason for missing her trial, and today the state filed a subpoena with the hospital for records of any treatment provided yesterday.

Also today craig's appointed attorney reginald wilson filed a motion to be allowed to withdraw as her attorney, stating that craig told him yesterday she wanted him discharged from her case.

Earlier, she turned down a plea bargain offer from the state against the advice of her attorney.craig allegedly used a credit card number of a customer at the business where she worked to buy season passes at the water park.

She is also charged with bond jumping for failure to appear to serve a jail sentence.