VITA tax Interview

Refunds right?

Well today im joined with lori scott to talk about a great way to volunteer!

Thanks for joining me today.

Lori tell me what you have going on?

For more information or to volunteer contact lori scott , vita program coordinator by phone: 712 - 252 - 1861 x 29 or email: lori.scott@cente rforsiouxland.or g center for siouxland, a nonprofit human service agency, has partnered with the united way of siouxland and the volunteer income tax assistance (vita) program to provide free, basic, income tax preparation and e - filing for low to moderate income individuals and families in the tri - state area.

Why volunteer?

Help low - income families avoid expensive tax preparation fees and ensure they claim the earned income tax credit.

Volunteering keeps you involved with your community.

Volunteering makes you happy.

Volunteers say it enriches their sense of purpose in life and radically improves their overall mood.

Get involved!

We are currently seeking: greeters - greet clients, assist clients with intake and organize tax