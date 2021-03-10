Four pack of tickets to see the circus.

Get wired for refugees is some of the heartbreaking plight of the refugees.

A fundraiser is coming our way this saturday.

Are here with all the details.

Good to see you ladies.

Let's hear the story behind wired for refugees.

>> we are having an event on saturday.

It's going to be a dinner, we will have a band that will play goodmusic .

We had a 5k race a couple months ago to raise money to build a playground.

We raised the funds to purchase the playground equipment and now we are wanting to have it shipped they are and assembled.

That's where our money will go to this time.

>> ange: what is the cost on that because shipping is phenomenal.

>> we raised about $5000.we have another race in a north carolina that one of our partners did for $5000.

I think the shipping isalmost as much .

>> ange: i'm sure.

When the equipment arrives, you have a team on the ground there?

>> we have local people that will assemble it and it will help their economy there to make money off of it to.

>> ange: what are some of the issues that these people are facing and how is this larger organization involved in creating a better life for them?

>> our mission is to bring educational opportunities to these students.

Schools provide such a foundation that they can come heal a little bit and make friendships.

Providing them in a safe place to learn, play, make new friends is really the mission and obviously in education.

To really start rebuilding their country to educatepeople that way.

That's the overall mission.

To bring hope and healing through education wherever they are .>> we are kind of at the point where we are at risk of losing an entire generation people - - people at risk of not being educated.when they grow up to be adults, they don't have education, they don't have anything.

We play a very small role but it's important to us to reach out to as many children as we can in these refugee camps and provide education.

The playground may not seem like a big deal but children learn through play.

Also, these playgrounds are safe places to go when schools out of session.

>> ange: it's just as important as learning.

What is the larger organization under which you are doing this work?

>> it's called rose in the stock.

People throughout the u.s. that are a part of it.

We raise funds in our own way to support the mission.

Pretty much as much as possible, all of the money goes towards our projects.

When we go visit jordan, we go pay for that out of our pockets.

It's paying for the projects and the schools and teachers salaries and things like that.

It's not paying for, as much as we can - - >> ange: list - - the event is saturday.

>> it's at wired coffeehouse that recently reopened.

111 north - - street.

We will have food that's donated by nana restaurant and oasis cafi.

It will have mediterranean food.we will have a band that will play good music and activities for thekids .

The cost is $25 for adults.

$10 for students, 12 and under are free.

That gets you yourfood , and the band and we will have raffleitems and things like that too.

The coffeehouse will be open as well.

>> ange: thank you both for your concern and the hard work you are