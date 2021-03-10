40 tires illegally dumped at Schwemwood Park

Local 3 news.

Topping our news tonight ... an investigation of illegal dumping in marquette township.

40 tires were dropped off at schwemwood park.

They were found near the river ...and township officials are not happy about it.

Township officials say it happened on november 8th.

Now, they're offering a reward for information that leads to those responsible.

Randy girard, marquette township manager: "it's a public disgrace basically to take these used tires, old tires, and dump them.

They do not deteriorate.

You know, they cost us money to clean up and dispose of and it's public dollars we're dealing with.

So, this isn't a front to the public as well as just an illegal act.

It is illegal in the state of michigan to improperly dispose of tires."

He says investigators do have some leads.

If you have any information call the marquette township hall at 906-228-6220