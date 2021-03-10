Make A Wish Husker Football

For 8-year old jack johnson... it's a dream that he thought would never come true.

The norfolk, nebraska boy has a genetic disorder... and also a big heart for cornhuskers football.

Tim: this afternoon, the make a wish foundation presented jack with a letter of intent from the huskers... making him a member of the football team for this saturday's home game.

Kcau9 elisa raffa shows us the sights and sounds of jack's big surprise "welcome to the team jack, go big red" says mike riley, nebraska huskers coach.

Nats crowd applause "this 8 year old has more passion for husker football than most nebraskans.

I heard he's quick, he has moves that can challenge our very own nebraska game" says mike riley, nebraska huskers coach.

Nats crowd applause "how excited are you?"

Asks elisa raffa.

"very" says jack johnson, 8 year-old husker.

Nats crowd applause nats marching band playing "i'm just grateful, just overwhelmingly grateful" says jack's mom.

"jack will never be able to have a day like this...his brother, maybe, but jack..

Never.

He's just so limited in what he's capable of doing physically, so, to just give him this experience... it's just once in a life time for him" says jack's mom.

Nats j-a-c-k screams cheerleaders nats marching band nats crowd shouting go jack go!

"it's an amazing humbling experience.

I can't thank all of you enough that had any part of making any of this happen for jack" says jack's dad.

Nats marching band nats crowd shouting go jack go!

"go big red!

Thank you make a wish!"

Says jack johnson, 8 year-old husker.

