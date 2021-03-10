Louisville FBI Division Gets New Special Agent in Charge

3 brad-- the louisville division of the f-b-i -- whose territory covers all of western kentucky -- has a new woman in charge.and today -- just days into her new position -- she met with the media.new at six-- eyewitness news jordan vandenberge was there and has more from louisville.jordan-- she's been working for the fbi for 25 years on everything from terrorism to the cyber division.

But now -- newly named special agent in charge amy hess is back home in louisville -- where she's originally from.

The louisville division of the f-b-i covers all of western kentucky -- and further east.

Hess says her priorities include tackling drug trafficking and public corruption.

(video)f-b-i director james comey named hess as the special agent in charge back in august -- but she just reported for duty a couple of weeks ago.

Hess -- who graduated from purdue -- has been stationed all over the country -- including memphis, phoenix as well as quantico, virginia.

She comes back to our area at a time where violent crime and drug trafficking -- including meth and heroin -- are on the rise.

She says tackling these issues will be paramount.

(amy hess, fbi-louisville special agent in charge on camera)"it takes a concerted effort by all of the law enforcement community to identify -- okay, so we've identified this commonality, then how do we go about approaching it?

How do we attack that problem?

How do we attack and mitigate that particular problem?

We're working together on that and all of those commonalities, whether it's communication or transportation or concealment or what happens to the money?

Where does that go after the sales have been conducted?"

(video) jordan-- special agent in charge hess' first assignment in the f-b-i back in 1991 where she investigated drug trafficking and gangs.

She says that experience could prove valuable as she looks to address those problems throughout the common wealth.

In louisville jordan vandenberge eyewitness