Money in Your Pocket Minute: 11-16-16

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan shows how some investments haven't benefited well from the Election of Donald Trump.

In general, the stock market has had a pretty substantial rally since the election, but if you're looking at your investment account and it's not doing as good as the dow jones industrial average, that's because there are some areas, that if you're diversified, have actually not even gone up, gone down since the elections.

Here are some areas that have been harmed: number one, if you own bonds or bond mutual funds, they have sold off since the elections as interest rates go up, bonds tend to go down in value and it's exactly what we've seen happening.

Large technology stocks, what had been the darlings of the market, things like the facebook, amazon, google; those have actually been going backwards and are down from where we were on election day.

Gold has had a sell off since the election.

Finally, if you were in what had been a really great spot up until then, utility stocks, i really think utilities have seen there best run and they're back up since the elections.

So out of all of these, i think the best one going forward, i still like the tech stocks.

The other three i think are going to struggle at least over the next few months.

