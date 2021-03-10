Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Trump Denies Disarray in Transition Team

Credit: KOZL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Trump Denies Disarray in Transition Team
Trump Denies Disarray in Transition Team

NEW YORK -- The head of Donald Trump's transition to the White House, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, has ordered any registered lobbyists be purged from the team.

That move has stalled the transfer of power.

NEW YORK -- The head of Donald Trump's transition to the White House, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, has ordered any registered lobbyists be purged from the team.

That move has stalled the transfer of power.

You might like