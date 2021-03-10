Police Investigate the City's 26th Homicide of 2016: 11-16

NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu has all the details about the victim and the alleged killer.

2016 is now the deadliest year ever in the City of Syracuse, as police investigate the murder of a 64-year-old woman.

This all happened around 10:30 monday night in the 14-hundred block of butternut street.

Investigators say 24-year-old was visiting at her home and that's where he attacked her.

Nara-kuh-banza suffered a severe head injury, and died at the scene.

Ka-bye-eza was arrested a short time later, and charged with murder.

Chief frank fowler -- syracuse police: the victim and the suspect did indeed know each other.

They resided in close proximity, and both the victim and the suspect were new americans and they socialized with one other because they were from the same area in the congo when they migrated here to the united states and that was their connection to one another police are still investigating a motive for the murder, and ask anyone... with information to call the criminal investigations division at 442- 5222.

All calls will remain confidential.

