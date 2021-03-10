Tech Bytes: 11-16-16

Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson have the latest on the cutting edge of technology.

In today's tech bytes... a faster way to fly.

13 years after the concorde was retired, this could be the future of supersonic air travel.

It was just unveiled by boom technologies... seating 44 passengers and flying at 15- hundred miles an hour... that means new york to london in just over 3 hours.

L-a to sydney in about 7!

It could be flying by 20-20.

Google's photoscan app let's you turn old prints into digital photos.

It uses your phone's camera and flash to scan the photo, then the app removes glare, crops the photo and corrects the color.

Kendis new pics are then stored in the cloud.

Download photoscan for free.

Fans of the peach emoji can rejoice... the original design has returned.

I-o-s users were outraged with this - apple's re- design that made the peach look less like a booty.

The newest software has returned the emoji to all its former natural beauty.

Those are your tech bytes.

Have a great day.