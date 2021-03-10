T&F The Rodriguez Twins

Social Media Super Stars The Rodriguez twins talk about how to grow a social media following.

>>> welcome back.

Joining me now.

It's social media.

You can find them on the app called -- so you guys basically started from the ground up working and being funny on social media and now you have it, you have followers and you also get paid to do this.

How in the world can you do this.

>>>.

You started being ourselves and so, a long a you have your own identity and people love you for who you are.

People watch you and see virtual gifts and -- >> sounds like ya'll are living the dream.

>>> ya'll had not too long a go when something happened -- tell me about the story.

.

That's going through stuff.

We stop and we say we love you and --.

That's right now.

That's on the app and it's a free app and you can download it oh my gosh.

How did someone like me who is not good -- how do i go -- i want to get to 15,000 or however many ya'll have.

>> just be yourself.

It's not like we will continue to pivot.

Obviously people will come.

>> that is with fans and stuff on there.

>> that will be live.

That is really fun.

>> so basically, you are saying -- it's a digital following.

Be yourself.

Interact with your people.

>> yes.

>> i...............