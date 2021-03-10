beattie1115

Has been convicted after the second day of a jury trial.

21 year old darren beattie of sparrows point maryland-- was found guilty today of involuntary manslaughter and second degree assault-- for his role in a fight that eventually resulted in the death of 31 year old ryan shupert this past may.

Police say the fight happened on the street after an argument on an ocean city bus.

Shupert died two days after the incident.

Now beattie-- could face up to ten years in prison for the manslaughter charge.

