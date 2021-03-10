Fallen Officer Vega honored posthumously

One of the two Palm Springs police officers killed in the line of duty last month was honored posthumously Tuesday.

Today -- officer jose "gil vega's family was presented with an award -- at the 20th annual hero awards in rancho mirage.

Vega was already nominated -- when he was gunned down -- along with officer leslie zerebny -- on a domestic disturbance call.

Katie -- the ceremony honors officers across the valley who have gone above and beyond the line of duty... and even some good samaritans for their acts of heroism.

There were a couple hundred people who turned out this year and it was an emotional ceremony full of honor- for those who serve everyday and those fallen in the line of duty.

Nats: bag pipes..

At the peace officer and public safety officer awards luncheon tuesday afternoon... fallen officer jose 'gil' vega was honored with the special recognition award... clip 13: chief bryan reyes 22:26:31 "it just reinforce the quality of an officer that he was.

We met as managers a month go and submitted his name."

Palm springs police chief bryan reyes... nominated vega before his death... and presented the award to vega's youngest daughter vanessa.

Clip 13: chief bryan reyes 22:26:31: "for him to pass an be here and see his young daughter, not only excited and to know he he's gone."

In the bac of the room, sat a hero's table... a tribute to those no longer able to celebrate.

But the day, truly honoring those still here.

Clip 13: riverside county sheriff sniff: "it's alway important to come back and think about, everyday we have heroes who go out and come back.

That's how much we operate day in and day out, just like you saw on october 8th.

Clip 1: dorian cooley, deputy chief for riverside county fire dept.

"we'r always proud to be recognized.

For all us, a little thank you, knowing you're appreciated and that the public backs us up makes us feel important and part of the community."

The public is invited to show their support of law enforcment this december with a blue light event.

The exact details are still being finalized but we'll be sure to have them for you when they