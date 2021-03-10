nov 15 a block 630

Don: they were close insiders in his campaign for the white house.

[take pkg outcue: know how to run duration:2:24] pkg <:00-:05> a trio of power-wielding advisers to the president-elect... (nats) ...donald-junior, eric and ivanka - invaluable campaign surrogates... (ivanka trump, daughter of donald trump) "i can tell you firsthand that there's no better person to have in your corner when you are facing tough decisions or tough opponents."

All members of the president-elect's transition team, and of course, all donald trump's children.

Add in jared kushner, ivanka's husband - and one of trump's closest advisers.

Now sources say, trump's transition team has asked about the possibility for all four to receive top secret security clearances.

(kellyanne conway, trump campaign manager) "i know everybody's very concerned about security.

Which is a slightly separate matter.

But at the same time, i'm sure that the trump children will be there to support their father in informal capacities."

No set of presidential offspring have had more say - or more potential power - in a new administration.

Each a constant presence inside trump tower as the president-elect confronts the challenge of filling thousands of government jobs.

But each a potential conflict of interest because of the role they play in managing the trump business empire.

(ivanka trump, daughter of donald trump) "i'm going to be a daughter.

But i've-- i've said throughout the campaign that i am very passionate about certain issues and that i want to fight for them."

Even as all three say they have no plans of joining their father in the white house.

(eric trump, son of donald trump) "we'll be in new york and we'll take care of the business.

I think we're going to have a lot of fun doing it.

And we're going to make him very proud."

Yet the lines between business, personal and the white house have already blurred.

Ivanka trump's business already seeking to capitalize on it - sending a quote "style alert" touting a bracelet worn in a recent interview from her fashion line.

And while presidents historically put their business holdings in a blind trust, it remains trump's intention to let his children continue to run the business - one with tens of millions of dollars in holdings in foreign countries, and tens of millions of dollars in debt to foreign banks.

How they'll handle those potential conflicts?

Still an open question, according to top trump advisers.

A trump spokesman (rudy giuliani, donald trump adviser) "i think you're going to have to fashion something that is very comfortable, something that's fair, something that assures the american people, as he said, he has no interest in what's going on in the business, and that his children get to run the business they know how to run."'' [insert: info on 2] don don: a spokesman for the president-elect says no official request for top security clearances has been made.

Trump met with senator ted cruz earlier today.

Cruz visited trump tower on tuesday afternoon..

To meet with the president-elect..

It's a stop most congressional republicans have yet to take.

We don't know what the two talked about..

But a spokeperson for cruz says the senator looks forward to assisting the trump administration.

Cruz..

Ran against trump for the gop nomination..

And was a rival for much of the race.

New mexico governor susana martinez.

She's in florida..

Along with members of the republican governors association..

To meet with mike pence.

Martinez says she and the others are quote "super excited"..

As there have not been this many republicans since 19-22.

Susana martinez: we're proud of it and we look forward to looking of course with the administration with president-elect trump as well as vice-president-elect pence.

by the way..the republican governors association spent more than $50 million on this year's races.

The video shows the albuquerque police department interviewing accused cop-killer davon lymon.

Marissa lucero reports.

[take pkg outcue: with all this duration:1:40] pkg <:00-:05> <:15-:19> davon lymon/accused officer killer "i honestly don't know what the (bleep) happened.

I don't remember it."

Still in his hospital gown -- and a cast on his left arm accused cop killer davon lymon has a strange chit-chat with two albuquerque police officers -- hours after they say he gunned down one of their own.

Davon lymon/accused officer killer "do you all ever use the tasers?"

(nats: officer) "it all depends, once in a while, yeah."

He remains calm, jokes with them for a bit, even congratulates them.

Davon lymon/accused officer killer "how long have you been doing this?"

Nats: officer "0 years, 10 years yeah" davon lymon/accused officer killer "(bleep) "damn.

Congratulations.."

Lymon is accused of shooting and killing officer daniel webster a year ago during a traffic stop in the walgreens parking lot on eubank and central.

The u-s attorney's office also released officer webster's body camera video along with surveillance from outside the store that night.

Just after seven-thirty you see officer webster pulling over the rider of a suspected stolen motorcycle.

The officer gets out of his car -- gun drawn -- as the driver puts his hands up.

Nats of police dispatch we've chosen not to show the rest of the lapel video of the shooting because it's is too disturbing.

Lymon takes off.

Hundreds of officers combed the streets looking for him..

It was an a-p-d k-9 that finally found lymon hiding in a carport a few blocks away from the scene.

The next day when lymon talks with police -- he has a message for the officer's family.

Davon lymon/accused officer killer "if you see that person, that guys family, tell them i'm so sorry, please."

But hours later he changes his tune in front of our cameras.

Reporter "what do you have to say to the victims family?"

Davon lymon/accused officer killer "i don't know what you're talking about."

When police asked him if wants to do the right thing and make a statement... davon lymon/accused officer killer "no, i told them i wanted a lawyer so i didn't have to go through with all this."

A federal judge last month found lymon guilty of being a felon in possession of a gun..

The same one they say was used to kill officer webster.

Lymon is now charged with his murder.

Lawmakers are starting to draw the battle lines as republicans and democrats prepare to tackle polarizing, hot button topics in the 20-17 legislative session.

Monday marked the first day texas lawmakers could file bills to be considered during the 20-17 legislative session.

And as newschannel nien's rachel glaser explains, the unofficial kick off started with a bang.

[take pkg outcue: newschannel nine.] pkg <:00-:05> <:19-:27> <:33-:43> nat: we have a fire in our bellies lawmakers filed hundreds of bills- many of which are sure to spark heated debates, in and out of the state capitol.

G-o-p leaders vow to uphold and expand "conservative values" in the state, while texas democrats promise to focus on what they call "kitchen table" issues.

Rep.

Celia israel - (d) austin mainstream issues and i think most texans want us to focus on these issues, and not who gets to go into whose bathroom.

It's not about a transgender issue, it's not about discrimination, it's about protecting women.

The controversial bathroom bill is on lt.

Governor dan patrick's to do list.

Lt.

Governor dan patrick - (r) texas forget the privacy and the comfort, we will have women abused, attacked and assaulted, not by transgender people, by sexual predators.

Patrick, who presides over the senate, outlined an aggressive and conservative agenda that includes outlawing sanctuary cities in the state.

Several republicans were quick to file anti-abortion measures.

Democrats put in bills to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, abolish the death penalty and expand l-g-b-t rights.

Donna howard - (d) austin i think we'll have a lot of opportunities to find common odit clban up hillttle.

X democ of seats in the house on electi y but the gop sll s ntrol there d in the senate.

Nna howard - (d) stin least the houseii, we've b ownups, we're going to continue hearings and votes on both the house and senate floors, only a handful of bills will make it to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Rachel glaser, newschannel nine.

[insert: info on 2] don don: the official debate begins when texas lawmakers will convene on january 10th, ten days before president elect donald trump is sworn in.

And now that the g-o-p will run the white house and control the house and senate in washington, texas democrats say republicans will have no excuses and no one to blame if things don't go their way.

The dallas cowboys announced tony romo would be the backup to rookie dak prescott.

Today, romo spoke to the media in dallas, accepting the backup role but still with a fire burning to compete.

[take sot name: tonynov15 outcue: be going forward" duration:0:27] sot full <:00-:05> tony romo: if you think for a second that i don't want to be out there, then you've probably never felt the pure ecstasy of competing and winning.

That hasn't left me.

In fact, it may burn now more than ever.

It's the people that helped me along when i was young and if i can be that to dak, i've tried to be and i will be going forward.

[take: cont vo] cont vo don: again..

Romo will backup rookie dak prescott this sunday at home against the baltimore ravens.

