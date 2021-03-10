Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

Credit: KOZL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016
Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016

Not maintaining a steady weight could lead to serious health problems in some women.

And more people than ever before are suffering from high blood pressure.

New analysis of global data shows the number of people with high blood pressure has nearly doubled worldwide since 1975 to more than $1.1 billion.

Levels are rising significantly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Men have higher blood pressure than women in most regions around the world.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage