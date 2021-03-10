Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016 Credit: KOZL Duration: 10 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Today's Top Medical News - Nov. 16, 2016 Not maintaining a steady weight could lead to serious health problems in some women. And more people than ever before are suffering from high blood pressure.

New analysis of global data shows the number of people with high blood pressure has nearly doubled worldwide since 1975 to more than $1.1 billion. Levels are rising significantly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Men have higher blood pressure than women in most regions around the world.