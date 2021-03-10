Wed Nov 16 morning top stories

Morning everyone... the defense will begin to present its case today in the trial of a man accused of raping several abilene women.

29-year-old lavanders muskin is on trial, charged with sexually assaulted several women at gunpoint in 2015.

The future of some abilene community events like art-walk, may be in jeopardy.

That's because abilene's center for contemporary is in need of funding.

To help, the dodge jones foundation has pleged to give a donation of $25 thousand dollars... if the center can raise $25 thousand dollars by december 8th.

Abilene police's operation blue santa is now underway.

It's the second year for it - donations are currently being accepted for this year's shopping day where officer buy gifts for kids in need.

The deadline to give is december 10th.

We've got info on how you can donate on our website.

Winds are beginning to pick up some this morning and could become breezy as we go through the day with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

For today we've got warm readings all around with temperatures in the 80s with plenty of sunshine likely breezy or south southwest winds at 10 to 15.

Tonight we are going to see temperatures not get quite as cool as when stay up out of the south at 10 to 20.

We will still fall into the 50s but hang up somewhere in the mid to upper 50s.

One thing i want to emphasize with their 70 forecast will be the very cool weekend ahead.

Saturday and sunday morning we will have temperatures in the 30s and a light frost or even freeze depending on those low- lying areas could be possible.

