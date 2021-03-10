Top Trenders 1116

((marissa)) ((chris)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) now, following a week of anti-trump protests and what seems like an up-tick in hate crimes, the fbi reveals the hard numbers more than 400 cases of harassment or intimidation have been reported in the last seven days.

According to a report released by the fbi monday, hate crimes in the u.s. rose 6.8 percent from 2014 to 2015.

((jaclyn)) whether the election's left you feeling impotent or energized, now's the time to start getting more politically active.

Know who your local legislators and politicians are and know how to get in touch with them identify an issue you care about and pursue it mobilize people to support your cause attend town hall meetings join local pta these are just a few of many ideas you can do to get started ((jaclyn)) nearly one month after the murder of trinity gay....the 15- year old daughter of olympic sprinter tyson gay..... a mural is underway to honor her life.

Soon a 30-foot image of trinity gay and the caption "pass the baton" will fill this wall.

Dozens of murals are scheduled to go up around lexington, kentucky...each one will honor someone who's lost their life to violent crime.

### ((jaclyn)) taco bell makes its debut on the las vegas strip.

The "taco bell cantina" in las vegas is the latest installment in the company's new design concepts.

It also offers what the company hopes will be a unique atmosphere -- with v-i-p lounges and a dedicated space for a d-j.

### ((jaclyn)) the peach butt is back!

Earlier this month apple changed the look of its peach emoji.

But apple decided to reverse course again -- and change it back to look similar to the original... with just a slightly longer stem.

Emojis are set by a group called the unicode consortium, but tweaks can be made by companies like apple.

### ((marissa)) ((chris)) thanks jaclyn we'll be back with more