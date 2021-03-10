China's Fixation on Trump Bird & Granddaughter

C1 3 talkers.

As a candidate... donald trump often talked about china... and now the country is talking about him.

At the moment... the chinese are fixated on two facets of the president-elect.

Cnn's jeanne moos reports.

What do a pheasant and a kid speaking mandarin... have to do with the perception of donald trump in... "china......china.....chin a....it's pronounced jyna."

Well the jy-nese seem captivated by both trump's grandchild and his lookalike.

The crest of the golden pheasant residing in a chinese zoo bears such a striking resemblance to the donald's hair that the pheasant's photo went viral.

"a bird lover in the u.s. actually made an attack ad featuring a golden pheasant."

"he's threatened to ban all bird migration.

Huge flocks of birds migrate here every year.

They bring bird flu, they eat our worms."

But enough with trump's golden mane and the golden pheasant.

"oh we're going from pheasants to peasants."

Trump's grandchild reciting a chinese poem called "sympathy for the peasants" has aroused sympathy for the president- elect in china.

On wei-bo, china's version of twitter, comments ranged from "impressive.

You go, girl" to the more skeptical "trump himself curses china, but then lets his granddaughter kiss china's butt.

That businessman is clever as a monkey."

Arabella's mom, ivanka trump, posted videos of her then 4-year-old speaking mandarin months ago.

But they've just now gone viral in china.

Ivanka told the south china morning post "i have an incredible chinese nanny who's teaching her."

In this video, arabella portrays a white rabbit.

A white rabbit, a golden pheasant.

"is this who you want as the next phaesadent of the united states."

Apparently so.

He's now pheasadent- elect.

Jeanne moos cnn new york.

