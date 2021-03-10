Bendingo is a 9-month-old puggle (half-beagle half-pug) available for adoption through the Delaware SPCA in Georgetown
MEET BENDINGO
Today -- we meet ben-dingo !
Here's 47abc's leanne guyette.
This squishy faced boy is bendingo.
He is a 9-month-old puggle -- that's half beagle -- half pug.
He is expected to fill out a little more -- but shouldn't get much bigger than he is now.
Bendingo -- and his sister daisy -- were surrendered to the shelter -- just one day before we met them!
They had a whirlwind 24-hours -- and when they first arrived -- it showed.
Bendingo was a little hesitant -- and not sure what was going on -- but it didn't take long for him to warm up to the attention.
He was happy to stroll down the street -- and get in a few sniffs along the way.
Bendingo was quick to figure out where the snuggles were coming from -- and would dart over for more affection.
His body is mostly a beautiful reddish brown -- with a small white patch on his chest -- and a black snout and whiskers.
He has big brown eyes -- and super soft floppy ears that he loves to have scratched.
Bendingo even warmed up enough to get a belly rub -- and he loved every minute of it.
This lil guy has lots of energy -- is eager to please -- and with a little training -- he will make a great addition to any family.
Can you find room in your heart for bendingo?
For 47 abc -- i'm leanne guyette.
Bendingo is scheduled to be fixed today -- and will be ready to head home with his new family tomorrow.
His one hundred dollar adoption fee covers his surgery -- getting him up to date on his shots -- and microchipped.
For more information about bendingo -- contact the delaware s-p-c-a in georgetown -- at 302-856-6361 or through their website -- del s-p-c-a dot org.
