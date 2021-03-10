MEET BENDINGO

Bendingo is a 9-month-old puggle (half-beagle half-pug) available for adoption through the Delaware SPCA in Georgetown

Today -- we meet ben-dingo !

Here's 47abc's leanne guyette.

This squishy faced boy is bendingo.

He is a 9-month-old puggle -- that's half beagle -- half pug.

He is expected to fill out a little more -- but shouldn't get much bigger than he is now.

Bendingo -- and his sister daisy -- were surrendered to the shelter -- just one day before we met them!

They had a whirlwind 24-hours -- and when they first arrived -- it showed.

Bendingo was a little hesitant -- and not sure what was going on -- but it didn't take long for him to warm up to the attention.

He was happy to stroll down the street -- and get in a few sniffs along the way.

Bendingo was quick to figure out where the snuggles were coming from -- and would dart over for more affection.

His body is mostly a beautiful reddish brown -- with a small white patch on his chest -- and a black snout and whiskers.

He has big brown eyes -- and super soft floppy ears that he loves to have scratched.

Bendingo even warmed up enough to get a belly rub -- and he loved every minute of it.

This lil guy has lots of energy -- is eager to please -- and with a little training -- he will make a great addition to any family.

Can you find room in your heart for bendingo?

For 47 abc -- i'm leanne guyette.

Bendingo is scheduled to be fixed today -- and will be ready to head home with his new family tomorrow.

His one hundred dollar adoption fee covers his surgery -- getting him up to date on his shots -- and microchipped.

For more information about bendingo -- contact the delaware s-p-c-a in georgetown -- at 302-856-6361 or through their website -- del s-p-c-a dot org.

